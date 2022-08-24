San Francisco

Video Shows San Rafael Officer Drop Off Unhoused Man in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco's city attorney is investigating the San Rafael Police Department after one of its officers dropped off an unhoused man in San Francisco without helping him get services.

The drop-off, which was captured on camera, happened in June on 14th Avenue near Lake Street in the Richmond District.

First responders then took the man to a hospital for medical attention.

San Rafael police apologized for the incident, saying, in part, "The San Rafael police department does not have a policy to take people to other jurisdictions and just leave them without any notification or approval. We are taking this incident seriously."

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Rafael Police Department
