‘It Means the World to Me': Unhoused Mothers Recognized in San Francisco

Sunday was a day to celebrate all mothers, including the unhoused.

In San Francisco, a Mother's Day celebration filled with picture booths, handmade cards and lunch was put on by Le Colonial and community partners for moms that are part of Compass Family Services. The nonprofit helps shelter, support and provide housing for families without homes.

"Every mother deserves to have something special today," said Stacy Webb with Compass Family Services. "They are very busy. They are very much dedicated to overcoming all the barriers that they face that’s been keeping them from being stably housed. They have put in a lot of work."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For moms reunited with their kids after going years without a permanent home, Sunday represented a step forward on their journey of healing.

"It means the world to me," mother Anastassia Georgopoulos said. "It just means being with family and being supported by them."

For mothers like Alexis Pacheco, Sunday held an even deeper meaning knowing just how far they've come.

"This year is especially special because of the challenges," Pacheco said. "There’s been so many and it's really nice just to be recognized."

Pacheco, a mother of five and a domestic violence survivor, spent nine months without a place to call home, challenges her children saw first hand.

"She is just very strong," said Nathan Pittman, Pacheco's son. "Seeing it, I kind of get my character traits from her."