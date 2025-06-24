More unhoused people in Santa Clara County now than ever before, count shows

There are more unhoused people in Santa Clara County now than ever before, according to a new head count.

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars going into funding homelessness solutions, the numbers show the unhoused population in the county has grown by 8.2%, from 9,900 people in 2023 to 10,700 in 2025, according to preliminary results for the 2025 Point-in-Time count.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With over $440 million in funding for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the county has tried to find solutions to the growing problem, Office of Supportive Housing acting Director KJ Kaminski said.

"We've housed over 8,000 people since the last count in 2023," she said. "However, more people entered homelessness for the first time during that same period."

Kaminski said the numbers are not adding up because for every household they put under a roof, 1.8 become homeless.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan recently told NBC Bay Area the strategy includes more beds. There are currently about 3,700 temporary ones.

"The city is adding over 1,000 new safe places for people to be this year, mostly converted motels and new modular units," he said. "Beyond that, hundreds of additional affordable housing units. We need to bring everyone indoors."

Santa Clara County’s Community Plan to End Homelessness set a goal in 2020 to get 20,000 people housed by this year. According to their reports, they’re close, housing 18,000 so far.

But Kaminski said the root problem of homelessness comes down to systemic factors like not enough affordable housing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We know that housing is what ends homelessness for folks," she said. "And we measure our progress on how we're doing in terms of helping people move from homelessness into housing and their housing stability."

Point-in-Time count data is the primary data used for federal funding allocations and national estimates of homelessness. The county expects to release the final results of the count later this summer.