Union Square Autumn-Moon Celebration

Spreading love and cultural awareness in the heart of San Francisco! OMG Entertainment, the well-known Asian-owned marketing company is hosting one of the greatest Asian traditional celebrations, the Mid-Autumn Festival, at San Francisco's Union Square on September 10th.

The event will feature a stage for all-day cultural performances, including the walk show of the traditional costume of ancient China, dancing, live band, and other showcases. There will be several popular food vendors at the venue, serving authentic Asian food while attendees enjoy the show. Additionally, a variety of cultural booths will provide genuine cultural experiences, such as lantern riddling and calligraphy performances.

For more information visit: https://www.eventsomg.com/