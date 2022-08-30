Autumn-Moon Celebration

Union Square Autumn-Moon Celebration

September 10th 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Spreading love and cultural awareness in the heart of San Francisco! OMG Entertainment, the well-known Asian-owned marketing company is hosting one of the greatest Asian traditional celebrations, the Mid-Autumn Festival, at San Francisco's Union Square on September 10th.

The event will feature a stage for all-day cultural performances, including the walk show of the traditional costume of ancient China, dancing, live band, and other showcases. There will be several popular food vendors at the venue, serving authentic Asian food while attendees enjoy the show. Additionally, a variety of cultural booths will provide genuine cultural experiences, such as lantern riddling and calligraphy performances.

For more information visit: https://www.eventsomg.com/

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Autumn-Moon CelebrationUnion Square Autumn-Moon Celebration
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us