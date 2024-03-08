Mexico-bound United Airlines flight from SFO diverts to LAX

A United Airlines flight that look off from San Francisco International Airport was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport Friday afternoon due to a reported hydraulics issue, according to the FAA and United.

The plane landed safely at LAX at around 4:30 p.m.

According to the FAA, the plane took off from SFO and it was bound for Mexico City.

According to United, the plane was an Airbus 320. They added that about 105 passengers and five crew members were in the plane at the time of the incident.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

United said that the aircraft has three hydraulic systems for redundancy purposes and their preliminary information showed there was only an issue with one system.

A FAA spokesperson released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"United Airlines Flight 821 landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. local time on Friday, March 8, after the crew reported a hydraulics issue. The Airbus A320 departed from San Francisco International Airport and was headed to Mexico City International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for more information."

The incident comes a day after a tire fell off from another United Airlines plane, taking off from SFO Thursday morning and landed in a nearby parking lot, damaging several vehicles. The plane also made an emergency landing at LAX. The incident is under investigation.

A United Airlines spokesperson released the following statement Friday:

"On Friday evening, United flight 821 from San Francisco International Airport to Mexico City International Airport was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport due to an issue with the aircraft’s hydraulic system. The flight landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally at the gate. Customers will travel to MEX on a new aircraft scheduled to depart soon."

#BREAKING United flight 821 has landed safely at LAX after hydraulic system failure. The plane was flying from SFO to Mexico City. It was an Airbus 321. 111 people were on board. No reports of injuries. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/NbwwZ4cF3Z — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) March 9, 2024

This story is developing, check back for updates.