SFO

United Airlines Flight Headed for SFO Makes Emergency Landing in Mexico

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight that was headed for San Francisco International Airport (SFO) was forced to make an emergency landing moments after taking off Saturday.

According to an airline spokesperson, United flight 718 was headed to SFO from Mexico City.

But the airline said the captain was forced to turn around due to a mechanical issue.

United said that passengers will be transferred to a different plane. The airline hopes to have passengers on their way as soon as possible.

This article tagged under:

SFOMexicoSan Francisco International AirportUNITED AIRLINES
