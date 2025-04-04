United Airlines announces new SFO routes, revamps terminal

At a time when companies are cutting and laying people off, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said he is gearing up to make the best of President Donald Trump's latest tariffs.

The carrier announced new routes to San Francisco International Airport and is planning a multi-billion dollar overhaul of the airline's terminal.

"To me, what's happening there is a genuine desire from the administration to actually create more careers like we create here at United Airlines, for middle-class Americans, to strengthen the middle class in the country," Kirby said. "And I think that's a laudable goal. You may disagree, fairly, with the way we get there and the tactics to get there."

Kirby added that United is trying to hire 1,000 more employees from its San Francisco hub to help with new flight routes to cities like Bangkok, Ho Chi Hihn City and Adelaine, Australia.

However, due to the SFO's limited runway capacity, the airline needs to expand its international gateway to add routes.

The airline said its expected t be back at pre-pandemic passenger levels by summer.

"So, the way we grow here at San Francisco is we bring in more big airplanes like the 787 that's behind me. And we fly to longer destinations. And we have less service in the short haul service," Kirby said.

The expansion of United's air service will be considered with the $2.6 billion expansion and overhaul of terminal three, which is already in progress.

"We're in the midst of what we call the terminal 3 west modernization project," said Doug Yakel, an SFO spokesperson. "We're really taking a terminal that was built in 1979, and we're bringing it up to 2025 and the future standards."

Construction started in late 2024 and is expected to be completed in phases in fall 2027, early 2028 and 2029.