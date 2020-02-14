coronavirus

United Flight From SFO Locked Down in London For Coronavirus Scare: Report

Plane is among eight that could have infected passengers on board, Daily Mail reports

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

File image of a United Airlines jet. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A United Airlines plane from San Francisco was placed on temporary lockdown in London Friday because of a coronavirus scare, according to a report from Sky News.

United Flight 901 out of San Francisco International Airport was placed on lockdown at Heathrow Airport after a passenger complained of coronavirus symptoms, Sky News reported.

The passenger was taken to the plane by airline staff, who weren't wearing any protective gear, a witness reported to the news outlet.

Local

Transit 2 hours ago

BART Considering Changes to Boost Off-Commute Ridership

Apple 1 hour ago

California Apple Stores Must Pay Workers During Bag Searches

Everyone else was allowed to disembark about 25 minutes later, the witness reported.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUNITED AIRLINESSFOFLIGHT
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us