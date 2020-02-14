United Flight From SFO Locked Down in London For Coronavirus Scare: Report

A United Airlines plane from San Francisco was placed on temporary lockdown in London Friday because of a coronavirus scare, according to a report from Sky News.

United Flight 901 out of San Francisco International Airport was placed on lockdown at Heathrow Airport after a passenger complained of coronavirus symptoms, Sky News reported.

The passenger was taken to the plane by airline staff, who weren't wearing any protective gear, a witness reported to the news outlet.

Everyone else was allowed to disembark about 25 minutes later, the witness reported.