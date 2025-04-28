United flight from Hawaii to Denver diverts to San Francisco

A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to Denver was diverted to San Francisco early Monday morning to address a malfunctioning door sensor, the airline said.
United Flight 1731 from Kona International Airport to Denver International Airport landed safely at San Francisco International Airport at about 3:45 a.m. local time after the crew reported an open cargo door indication, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 360 passengers and 10 crew members, according to the airline and the FAA.
The airline said it arranged for a different plane to complete the journey to Denver.
The FAA said it will conduct an investigation.
