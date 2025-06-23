United flight from San Francisco to Rome diverted to Iceland

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Rome was diverted to Iceland Sunday due to a mechanical issue, according to the airline.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the Boeing 777-200ER suddenly descended to 21,000 feet and pilots transmitted a distress signal before landing safely at Keflavík International Airport. No one was hurt.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The plane was carrying 275 passengers and 14 crew members, the airline said.

Passengers were provided hotel accommodations and booked on a new flight to Rome scheduled for Monday, according to the airline.