Airlines

United flight from San Francisco to Rome diverted to Iceland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Rome was diverted to Iceland Sunday due to a mechanical issue, according to the airline.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the Boeing 777-200ER suddenly descended to 21,000 feet and pilots transmitted a distress signal before landing safely at Keflavík International Airport. No one was hurt.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The plane was carrying 275 passengers and 14 crew members, the airline said.

Passengers were provided hotel accommodations and booked on a new flight to Rome scheduled for Monday, according to the airline.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

AirlinesSan Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us