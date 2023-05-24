San Francisco International Airport

United Flight to Honolulu Returns to SFO Due to Possible Rudder Issue

By Bay City News

A United Airlines flight at San Francisco International Airport following a possible rudder issue.
NBC Bay Area

A United Airlines flight headed from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii had to turn around and land safely back at SFO on Wednesday afternoon after the crew reported a possible rudder issue, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

United Airlines Flight 2380 took off from SFO shortly before noon to go to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, but headed back for the mainland after experiencing the mechanical problem, according to the FAA.

The plane landed safely at SFO around 1:30 p.m. and the FAA will investigate the issue.

