United Launches COVID-19 Testing for Passengers Out of SFO

By NBC Bay Area staff

United Airlines

United Airlines on Thursday announced it will be the first U.S. airline to launch a COVID-19 testing program for travelers, and it's starting with passengers at San Francisco International Airport next month.

Starting on Oct. 15, customers traveling on United from SFO to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their trip, the airline said in a news release.

The rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, administered by GoHealth Urgent Care and their partner Dignity Healt, provides results in about 15 minutes, United said. The tests will be available to United customers on the same day as their flight departing from SFO.

The mail-in test option will be administered by Color, and United recommends travelers test at least 10 days before their departure date and provide their sample within 72 hours of that date.

The airline along with Hawaii officials ensure that any United customer who tests negative, whether they're visitors or Hawaiian residents returning home, will not be subjected to the state's 14-day quarantine requirement, the airline said.

United offers more flights to Hawaii than any other major airline and plans to increase service to the islands on Oct. 15.

