A United Airlines plane hit the wing of another United plane while being pushed back from a gate at San Francisco International Airport Monday night, according to the airline.

No injuries were reported.

Passengers on both planes deplaned normally. The airline said it was working with them to rebook them on other flights.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Raj Mathai speaks with Doug Rice on this.