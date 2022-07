Unitek College in San Jose has been evacuated while police investigate a bomb threat at the campus.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews response to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

2/ Please avoid the area as we conduct this investigation. Traffic surrounding the location will be impacted.



Additional information will be shared here as it becomes available. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 21, 2022