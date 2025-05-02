Tens of thousands of University of California workers statewide walked off the job as part of a May Day strike.

The action comes as labor unions negotiate for a new contract.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Thursday's one-day strike included labor unions representing UC service, patient care, and health care workers. The strike comes after what the group says are months of failed contract negotiations with the university.

Unions claim they are overworked and understaffed. They also claim the university broke the law when they announced a hiring freeze and cut benefits without notice or negotiation.

Workers said they are already severely understaffed and argue it is affecting patient care and student services.

Velena Jones has more in the video above.