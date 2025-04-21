San Francisco

Unofficial 4/20 festival held at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many gathered in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for an unsanctioned "smoke out" to celebrate the unofficial 4/20 holiday.

The event has been regarded over the years as one of the most iconic celebrations of marijuana culture in the United States, with some years drawing in thousands

"This is a holiday that demonstrates a psychedelic way of people being together," said Charles Lighthouse of san Francisco.

The gathering comes after the city decided in 2024 that it would cancel the official celebration.

"The hippie movement is a big part of music and American culture," said Breanna, who attended the event. "It's just fun to come and smoke and celebrate."

The legal cannabis industry in San Francisco has seen a drop of about 20% in sales since 2021.

