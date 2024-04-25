‘Unsung heroes' honored at Crime Victims' Rights Week ceremony in South Bay

At a special ceremony in the South Bay Thursday, victim advocates recognized the unsung heroes who stepped up and came to the rescue of people in dire situations.

Heroes and rescued victims filled the ceremony inside the Morgan Estate in Los Altos Hills for the 2024 Unsung Hero Awards. The event was sponsored by MAM or Mothers Against Murder, who have spent two decades helping crime victims.

“We need more awareness and empathy, feelings for what victims go through in their pain. Their suffering. In some cases, the trauma lasts forever and ever,” said MAM executive director Margaret Petros.

There were so many heartfelt stories including, a recent robbery victim who thanked Oakland Police.

One honoree from MAM showed heroism is often not a single heroic act.

Attorney Connor O’Carroll of global law firm Reed Smith worked five years to help obtain asylum for a family that fled Iraq when ISIS took control. O’Carroll was finally able to get one of the family’s stranded sons out of Iraq.

Earlier this month, the family had a tearful reunion in San Jose after 10 years of separation.

“Whenever I see him I just say, ‘Thank you so much, thank you so much.' The thing he did for us is unimaginable. So, thank you again,” said Iraq refugee Phillip David.

“I’m just happy for everybody. It’s not really about me. It’s about them and I think the whole event here, the theme. It’s the work we do for others. It’s a privilege and we’re humbled by it,” said attorney Connor O’Carroll.

The list of honorees shows that there is no shortage of heroes.

“The term ‘unsung hero’ is very appropriate because these are folks who don’t get recognition but they are making a huge impact and I don’t want to sound cliché, but they are saving lives literally,” said Community Solutions’ Director Perla Flores.