Unusual 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Caught South Bay Residents Off Guard

An initial 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the South Bay was followed by several aftershocks, but people near the quake's epicenter describe the big hit as a jolt.

People in the Evergreen neighborhood felt the quake in several places including stores where owners said although they felt the jolt, nothing came off the shelves.

The quake was even felt as far as southern Monterey County where a family described it as a rolling motion going from east to west.

In San Jose, an earthquake of such magnitude is unusual and it caught some people off guard.

"It scared me and the cat, is basically what I told people I was texting," said Evergreen resident Alexander Ortiz.

At least two aftershocks have been reported, including a magnitude 3.6 just after 3 p.m.

Damian Trujillo has more.