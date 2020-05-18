RAIN

Unusual Late-Season Storm Soaks Much of the Bay Area

By Bay City News

Rain showers
NBC Bay Area

Scattered showers and cool temperatures were expected in the Bay Area Monday as an unusual late season weather system moved across the region.

Colder temperatures will remain in most areas of the region, even as rain retreats later in the day Monday. There will be a chance of thunderstorms through late afternoon.

Drier conditions will prevail Tuesday and through the week, with gradual warming up to 65 on Tuesday and 68 on Wednesday in San Francisco and highs of 71 on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday in Walnut Creek.

