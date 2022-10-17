Urban Ed Academy Annual Gala

Urban Ed Academy invites you to their annual gala on November 5th to celebrate the fifth cohort under the Man the Bay fellowship and the organization’s pending purchase of its first real property in San Francisco. Register online to attend the cocktail event at Shack15 in the San Francisco Ferry Building.

This Bay Area nonprofit insists on student success and is helping ensure that every young student in San Francisco and Oakland has at least one Black male teacher before middle school.

Their Man the Bay fellowship focuses on providing financial support, mentorship and critical training for teachers. With Black males making up only 2% of the teaching force in the United States, their work in recruiting, training, housing and job placement for these teachers is critical in bringing diversity into the classroom.

WHEN: Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5:30PM to 8:30PM

WHERE: SHACK15, 1 Ferry Building Suite 201, San Francisco

HOW CAN I REGISTER: https://bit.ly/uea2022gala

