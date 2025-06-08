Southern California’s chief federal law enforcement officer defended President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy 2,000 National Guard members against protesters following public immigration raids across Los Angeles.

After three ICE operations unfolded publicly in Los Angeles, protesters Saturday took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles as well as Compton and Paramount where federal agents gathered, according to U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli.

“It was just a staging area for our federal agents, but they were spotted, and word got out,” Essayli said during an interview with NBC Los Angeles' NewsConference with Conan Nolan. “These agitators who are organizing this resistance effort started mobilizing people to that location, and it turned into ugly scene pretty quickly.”

Essayli disputed the rumors that more ICE raids occurred Saturday at Paramount’s Home Depot and meat factories, clarifying that federal agents gathered near a field office adjacent to the retailer.

Friday’s unrest as well the clash in Paramount Saturday demonstrated that federal agents needed more support, according to the U.S. attorney, who explained more federal agents were deployed to the area over the weekend.

“The difference between (Friday) and (Saturday) is we had a lot more Border Patrol officers here. We had hundreds of Border officers, so we were prepared to handle the crowds,” the former Republican state assemblymember said.

Essayli echoed the message by ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons who earlier on Saturday said violent protesters were endangering the lives of federal agents.

The U.S. attorney said a couple of officers were injured during Saturday’s clashes, with one officer breaking a wrist and others wounded from rocks and cement blocks thrown by protesters.

“You have thousands of people forming and gathering in crowds, rioting, attacking our agents, throwing rocks, throwing eggs, throwing Molotov cocktails,” he said.

Essayli said more resources are needed as protesters are becoming “very sophisticated” in organizing their efforts to resist the federal immigration enforcement.

“The National Guard is being deployed, and they're going to help keep the peace, and they're going to protect our federal assets,” he said.

While the National Guard was previously deployed to Southern California to support disaster relief or assist local law enforcement during emergencies, this time the federal government is hinting at taking a step further.

“This is not going to end. We intend to enforce immigration laws as written and we'll continue to do our job and that is just what the direction is and what the American people voted for in November,” Essayli said.