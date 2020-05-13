US Coronavirus Updates: Deadline Nears for Stimulus Check Direct Deposit; Calif. Official Cited in Scuffle With Protesters

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned bluntly Tuesday of "really serious" consequences of suffering, death and deeper economic damage if state and local officials lift stay-at-home orders too quickly, even as President Donald Trump pushes them to act to right a free-falling economy.

More coronavirus infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Underscoring the seriousness of the nation's situation, Fauci and other health experts testified by videoconference from their homes. Committee chairman Lamar Alexander chaired the hearing from his cabin in Tennessee.

Also Tuesday, House Democratic leaders pushed for a second round of payments of up to $1,200 per person in new coronavirus relief legislation that's headed for a vote Friday.

Its prospects in the Republican-run Senate are far from certain. Michael Zona, a spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called the overall legislation "DOA in the Senate," although he didn't comment specifically on the stimulus money.

The death toll in the United States has reached more than 82,000, with nearly 1.4 million infected, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Still Waiting for a Stimulus Check? Set Up Direct Deposit by Noon on May 13

If you're looking to get your $1,200 coronavirus relief check faster, May 13 is the last day to register for direct deposit.

On Friday, the IRS said that taxpayers must register for direct deposit by 12 p.m. on May 13. Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive the relief funds, also known as "economic impact payments."

"Later this month, the number of paper checks being delivered to taxpayers will sharply increase," said the IRS in a statement. "For many taxpayers, the last chance to obtain a direct deposit of their Economic Impact Payment rather than receive a paper check is coming soon."

To sign up for direct deposit, go to the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website. Once there, people can check the status of their payment and input any necessary direct deposit information.

California Council Member Cited After Scuffle With Protesters at His Home

A California city councilman was cited with misdemeanor battery after a physical altercation with protesters who confronted him at his home Tuesday over coronavirus restrictions.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told NBC affiliate KSEE that he felt threatened that the activists had shown up while his kids were home. He said that after asking them to leave, he swiped at their equipment and shoved one man during the confrontation on a stairway.

In a video obtained by KSEE, Arias can be seen swatting at two men, including a local conservative activist, Ben Bergquam.

“What do you say to the businesses you’re destroying?” an activist can be heard saying at one point.

