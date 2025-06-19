Meeting held to discuss potential US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

A situation room meeting was held on Wednesday as the Israel-Iran conflict continues to escalate with U.S. involvement on the table, according to a senior White House official.

Iran's supreme leader has come out and said U.S. intervention will bring "irreparable damage."

It was not made immediately clear who attended the meeting and whether any decision about possible involvement was made, but earlier, President Donald Trump said he was still considering a military strike on Iran's nuclear sites.

