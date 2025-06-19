Middle East

Meeting held to discuss potential US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

A situation room meeting was held on Wednesday as the Israel-Iran conflict continues to escalate with U.S. involvement on the table, according to a senior White House official.

Iran's supreme leader has come out and said U.S. intervention will bring "irreparable damage."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was not made immediately clear who attended the meeting and whether any decision about possible involvement was made, but earlier, President Donald Trump said he was still considering a military strike on Iran's nuclear sites.

Jocelyn Moran has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Middle EastDonald TrumpIsraelIranUS Government
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us