US Mail Big-Rig Overturns, Shuts Down SB Highway 17 South of Los Gatos

By NBC Bay Area staff

A big-rig carrying U.S. mail overturned on southbound Highway 17 through the Santa Cruz Mountains early Monday, spilling its cargo across the roadway and blocking all traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert just after 5 a.m. for the crash at Laurel Curve, about 10 miles south of downtown Los Gatos.

The crash occurred in the non-commute direction of Highway 17, and traffic was being diverted at Summit Road, the CHP said. Delays also were expected for northbound traffic south of the crash scene.

No estimated time was provided for reopening the roadway.

Alternate routes include Highway 9 via Saratoga and Highway 152 via Highway 101 out of Gilroy.

