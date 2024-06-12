FIFA World Cup

Here's how US men could play 2026 World Cup match at Levi's Stadium

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States men could play a 2026 World Cup match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

If the U.S. men's national soccer team finishes atop its group, it will play its first knockout match at the South Bay stadium. That round of 32 game would be on July 1.

The U.S. will play its first group stage match in Los Angeles and its second in Seattle.

The World Cup will run from June 11 through July 19.

