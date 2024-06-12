Here's how US men could play 2026 World Cup match at Levi's Stadium

The United States men could play a 2026 World Cup match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

If the U.S. men's national soccer team finishes atop its group, it will play its first knockout match at the South Bay stadium. That round of 32 game would be on July 1.

Updated 2026 World Cup schedule:

If the US🇺🇸 wins its group, it'll play the Round of 32 game at Levi's Stadium on 7/1.



If it gets 2nd in Group D, the team will play in Dallas.



If they qualify as a 3rd, there are multiple options (BOS, NY/NJ, KC) #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jqv8xbXVbE — Ian Cull (@NBCian) June 12, 2024

The U.S. will play its first group stage match in Los Angeles and its second in Seattle.

The World Cup will run from June 11 through July 19.