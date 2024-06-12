Here's how US men could play 2026 World Cup match at Levi's Stadium

The United States men could play a 2026 World Cup match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
If the U.S. men's national soccer team finishes atop its group, it will play its first knockout match at the South Bay stadium. That round of 32 game would be on July 1.
The U.S. will play its first group stage match in Los Angeles and its second in Seattle.
The World Cup will run from June 11 through July 19.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.