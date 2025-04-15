US State Department revokes visas from Mexican band ahead of South Bay concert

A music controversy is brewing on both sides of the Mexico border with the administrations of both countries chiming in.

The tension starts with "narco ballads," songs that document and sometimes glorify drug cartels and the drug trade. In certain parts of Mexico, narco ballads are now banned in live concerts because of the violence some claim the songs promote.

"Obviously nobody agrees with going out there and giving some criminal a platform and glorifying them," political analyst Andres Quintero said.

Los Alegres Del Barranco are well known for their "narco ballads" and were set to perform in the South Bay on April 27. However, their appearance at the rodeo grounds of El Rancho Grande in Morgan Hill is now in question.

The U.S. State Department reportedly revoked the band's visas for allegedly displaying images at a recent concert, citing that the band was "glorifying a drug kingpin."

"The last thing we need is a welcome mat for people who extol criminals and terrorists," the Christopher Landau, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State said.

Residents in Morgan Hill seemed to be OK with this move.

"I think if they’re going to perform something that’s negative, then I would definitely mind because I do have kids as well, and we live in the area," Paulo Fernandez, a Morgan Hill resident said.

However, some fans may have different reactions.

During a recent concert in Mexico, singer Luis Conriquez reportedly told his audience in the state of Texcoco that he could not sing a "narco-ballad" for them because of local laws.

The crowd responded by trashing the venue, forcing the band to hurry to safety.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the violence and said that while she cannot ban the music genre, she urged performers to choose their songs and lyrics wisely.

Observers said the localized bans in Mexico draw a clear distinction from the first amendment rights of the U.S.

"[This is] Something that's obviously not the case here with free speech given such broad protections," Quintero said.

Los Alegres Del Barranco has apologized on social media and they said they realized they have a huge responsibility to fans and that it was not their intent to offend anyone.