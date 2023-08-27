USA Gymnastics using pet therapy to support athletes

Simone Biles made history at SAP Center Sunday, becoming the first gymnast in history to win eight U.S. all-around titles.

This week, she and the other gymnasts competing in the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships had some extra special support to help cope with the stress that comes with competition.

Beacon is a 3-year-old Golden Retriever. He and his handler Tracey Callahan Molnar are part of USA Gymnastics’ new pet therapy program.

The program launched earlier this summer at a USA Gymnastics event in Indianapolis. The competition at SAP center was just the third event where therapy dogs were on site, offering gymnasts emotional support.

“Beacon and I have been at all three events,” Callahan Molnar said. “We hope it’s something that can continue. You witness those tense shoulders just relax.” “It's been great especially for a sport like gymnastics,” said Jill Geer, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for USA Gymnastics. “There can be a lot of pressure that athletes put on themselves, so just to be able to see that friendly face and pet a dog. It's great therapy for anyone.”

“It’s incredible it’s really something to see and I’m really glad to be apart of it with Beacon,” Callahan Molnar said. “Just giving a chance for the athletes to destress leading up to the competition, it lowers cortisol levels – just spending time with the dogs, talking to them, looking at them, petting them hands on.”

Geer said the program was an instant hit with athletes, coaches and judges.

There were 15 other pairs of dogs and handlers offering pet therapy at the competition this week. But Geer said Beacon is their main therapy dog and has become the unofficial mascot for USA Gymnastics.