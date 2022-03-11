Brentwood

Suspect Uses Stolen Forklift to Remove ATM From Front of Brentwood Bank: Police

The forklift and intact ATM vault were later found abandoned near the bank

By NBC Bay Area staff

A person cleans up after someone used a stolen forklift to steal an ATM from a bank in Brentwood.
NBC Bay Area

Brentwood police are searching for a person who stole a forklift from a construction site and used it to steal an ATM at a nearby bank early Friday morning.

The ATM and forklift were later found abandoned, but authorities did not immediately locate the suspect, police said.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Wells Fargo Bank at 2540 Sand Creek Road to investigate an alarm, police said.

When they arrived, they discovered that the bank had been damaged and that an ATM in front of the bank was gone.

The ATM was later found dumped about 100 yards west of the bank, police said. The vault was still intact, so police believe there was no money lost.

The forklift was found abandoned in an open field at the end of Sand Creek Road west of Highway 4, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brentwood police at 925-809-7911.

