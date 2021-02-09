Utah Parents Drop Request to Opt Out of Black History Curriculum

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional

Getty Images

Parents who sought to opt out their children from learning Black History Month curriculum at a charter school in northern Utah have withdrawn their requests.

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional, the Standard-Examiner reported Saturday.

School officials said a few families requested the exemption from the instruction, but declined to say how many or specify the reasons given.

Local

race for a vaccine 2 hours ago

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens at 49ers' Levi's Stadium

earthquake 4 hours ago

M2.7 Earthquake Shakes Just East of Fremont: USGS

Data from the Utah State Board of Education shows that only three of the academy’s 322 students are Black, while 70% are white.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us