Authorities Continue to Investigate Homicide, Police Shooting in Downtown San Jose

San Jose police on Monday continued to investigate two shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Sunday morning in the same area of downtown.

One of the shootings was a homicide that occurred on the edge of the San Jose State University campus. The other was a police shooting at the nearby La Victoria Taqueria. Police said they don't believe that the two shootings are related.

Cell phone footage caught the moment six San Jose police officers — some with guns drawn — approached the front door of the taqueria on San Carlos Street to investigate reports of a man with a gun. As the officers are walking up to the restaurant, a man walks out and an officer fires, striking the man.

"One of the subjects pointed a gun at another person involved," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. "One of the arriving officers fired his handgun, struck the suspect at least one time."

Police said the man survived and was later taken to a local hospital.

The front door of the taqueria, which frequently draws crowds as bars close, was shattered by gunfire.

The owner said he has 24 surveillance cameras in his restaurant and has turned the video over to police. He said he thinks the incident began when two groups got into a fight.

Police did not provide any other information about the shooting, except to say they're still investigating.

Police said just minutes before the police shooting, officers had responded to a homicide around the corner on South Fourth Street.

"When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound," Camarillo said.

Police are still looking for a suspect, who they say took off running onto the San Jose State campus.