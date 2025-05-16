What to know about utility rate hikes in the Bay Area

For years now, Bay Area household costs have been on a rapid rise, and utilites such as PG&E are a huge part of those expenses.

After multiple recent rate hikes, PG&E is now promising rates will remain flat going forward while East Bay MUD is seeking water rate increases to help fund infrastructure upgrades.

Here's a closer look at the utilities' rate status:

PG&E to keep rates flat

PG&E CEO Patricia Poppe told NBC Bay Area the utility plans to keep rates flat for the next few years after a number of recent rate increases.

PG&E rates have gone up 101% between 2015 and 2025, according to the Public Advocates Office of the California Public Utilities Commission. But a downward trend is projected into next year.

Poppe explained that the utility is not cutting

rates, but as some proposed increases take effect, others are expiring, so they offset, and customers won’t feel them.

PG&E submitted rate proposals for the years 2027-2030, with the primary drivers being wildfire mitigation, transmission and distribution investments and solar incentives. Poppe said it's an important change.

"It will be the lowest request we've made in over a decade," she said. "It will also interrupt these double-digit increases. That's not sustainable for our customers. We've got to be able to show customers we can do better work at a lower cost."

EBMUD seeks rate hike

East Bay Municipal Utility District customers could soon see their rates go up about 6.5% for water and 8.5% for wastewater.

That translates to about $4 a month for the average bill, but for families and businesses, every dollar counts.

"I mean water is like the number one thing we use, filling up pots, janitorial service," said Parham Sedghinasab, sous chef at Main Street Kitchen in Walnut Creek.

Erica Colon, a Contra Costa County resident, added: "Everything is going up; nobody can catch up. Middle class families can’t catch a break."