Vacaville Cherry Fire: 49 acres burned, 50% contained

By Kristofer Noceda

A brush fire off Interstate 80 in Vacaville prompted an evacuation warning Monday afternoon for some parts of the Solano County city.

The blaze, reported off of Cherry Glen Extension Road, burned nearly 50 acres before crews were able to stop forward progress, Cal Fire and the Vacaville Fire Department said. Flames burned at a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

Just after 3:20 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was 50% contained.

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene into the evening as they continue working to mop up the blaze.

During the response, police issued an evacuation warning for some neighborhoods near the fire:

  • All residents north of Spring Lane, Vista View Drive
  • All residents south of West Monte Vista Ave, Foothill Drive
  • All residents east of Wykoff Drive
  • All residents west of Alamo Creek

