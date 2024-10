Firefighters are battling a four-alarm brush fire near Vacaville.

The blaze has burned at least 30 acres and was reported Friday afternoon on the 6200 block of Hay Road.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING There is a 30+ acre fire burning east of Vacaville on the 6200 Block of Hay Road. @nbcbayarea #HayFire pic.twitter.com/J62hKPs3l4 — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) October 18, 2024