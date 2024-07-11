Vacaville police officer fatally struck by vehicle during traffic stop

A police officer in Vacaville died Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop, the department announced.

Officer Matthew Bowen was working in the morning and was initiating a traffic stop when he was struck by a passing vehicle, the Vacaville Police Department said. Bowen was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver that allegedly struck Bowen was arrested but their name and alleged offenses have not been released.

Bowen had been with the department since June 2023 after coming to Vacaville from the Concord Police Department.

"He has served with the highest dedication and honor, and his loss is deeply felt by the Department, the City and the community," the Police Department said in a statement.

Bowen is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and brother.

"I am terribly saddened to learn of the death of Officer Bowen, who devoted his life to keeping our community safe," state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement released Thursday. "I join all North Bay residents in mourning his loss and extend my heartfelt condolences to Officer Bowen's family and his law enforcement colleagues."

An investigation into the death is being undertaken by the California Highway Patrol.