race for a vaccine

Vaccine Clinic at SFO Open to All San Mateo County Residents 65 and Older

By Bay City News

William Campbell/Getty Images

A two-day vaccination clinic at San Francisco International Airport will provide drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations for all San Mateo County residents 65 years and older, regardless of insurance.

The clinic takes place Wednesday and Friday at the SFO Long Term Parking Garage, 806 S. Airport Blvd.

Residents 65 years and older can sign up for an appointment here.

Appointments will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

People must register in advance and bring a photo ID showing date of birth. Walk-up registration is not available and people who do not meet eligibility criteria will be turned away or have their appointments canceled, according to the county.

The SFO clinic, which began Feb. 12, was previously limited to residents covered under the Health Plan of San Mateo or those with no other access to the vaccine. County officials decided on Sunday to expand the clinic's reach to fill remaining appointments.

Preston Merchant, spokesman for San Mateo County Health, said that the county anticipates that 12,000 residents will have been vaccinated at the SFO clinic by the end of Friday.

As of Monday, 109,793 county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, representing 17.1 percent of individuals 16 years and older in the county.

San Mateo County is focused on vaccinating health care workers and individuals 65 and older at this time. Vaccination for the next eligible groups -- teachers, childcare workers, farmworkers and first responders -- will start Feb. 22, the county announced last week.

People needing support can contact (650) 263-1867 or email vaccine-sm-support@carbonhealth.com.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccination in San Mateo County, click here.

