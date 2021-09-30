Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives for San Jose City Employees

The deadline arrived Thursday for San Jose city employees and California health care workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated as a condition of employment.

The vast majority of San Jose city workers already provided proof of vaccination, with some notable holdouts, including one reserve police officer who chose to resign.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Overall, 91% of all San Jose city employees are vaccinated, including 87% of the police department's workforce and 92% of fire department staff, according to data from two weeks ago.

Both public safety unions are pushing the city for flexibility for the remaining employees who are either unvaccinated or don’t want to provide proof of vaccination. Those few who are granted religious or medical exemptions eventually must show negative COVID-19 tests twice a week.

Thursday also is the deadline for health care workers in California to show proof of vaccination. That includes anyone who works in a hospital.

As of two weeks ago, 90% of Kaiser employees were fully vaccinated, while Stanford Health workers were at 94% and Sutter Health workers were at 91%.

Protesters have rallied outside San Jose City Hall, decrying the vaccine mandate. Another Stop the Mandate rally was planned by health services workers in Contra Costa County for Thursday.