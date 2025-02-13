Valentine's Day

Valentine's Weekend in Big Bear means snowy slopes, art fun, and cozy times

Snow is ahead for the mountain community; find a few heart-filled holiday events to enjoy around town.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Blake Bronstad Photography

SNOWFLAKES MAY SWIRL... on both Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day around Big Bear, which means that the holiday weekend to follow — Valentine's Day is on a Friday in 2025 — will present couples calling upon the mountain community with all sorts of cozy and winter-wonderful opportunities. Whether the snow sticks or not is not the question, but rather how many amour-filled outings you can line up as you bundle up over the long Presidents Weekend. Skiing and snowboarding are popular activities when calling upon the pretty, peak-packed area, while other diversions, like an "Art in the Wild" painting session, wine and bites at The Barrel in the Village, and Valentine's brunchy fun at Mystic Rose are also on the schedule (just check the dates and details).

THE FIRST 100 COUPLES... to swing by the Big Bear Visitors Center will receive a Valentine's-inspired by full of "sweetheart goodies" like chocolates and plushie. Just stop by your dearest one on Feb. 14, and be on the early side, to snag a complimentary bag. Before you go, though, be sure to check road conditions and travel advisories before making your way up the mountain, and what you might need — think chains — to visit the (possibly) snowy wonderland. "The fresh snow we're expecting this week should provide a serene winter backdrop that'll set the perfect tone for romance," said Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott. "The free Valentine's Day gift bags are icing on the cake!" Find out more, snow-loving sweethearts, at this site now.

