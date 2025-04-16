Valero plans to shut down Benicia refinery by next year

Energy giant Valero appears to be planning to shut down its oil refinery in the Bay Area.

The company said in a news release Wednesday morning that the California-based Valero Refining Company notified the California Energy Commission of its intention to cease refining operations at its Benicia refinery by the end of April 2026.

Valero added that it continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for its remaining operations in California.

"We understand the impact that this may have on our employees, business partners, and community, and will continue to work with them through this period," said Lane Riggs, chairman, CEO and president of Valero.

In October, the Valero Refining Company was fined $82 million for significant air pollution violations at the Benicia refinery in what was the largest penalty ever assessed by the Bay Area Air District.

The Valero Refining Company also operates a refinery in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles.