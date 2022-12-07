Popular Vallejo Christmas House to Light Up One More Time

A Vallejo family has taken a Christmas tradition to heart as they light up their home with thousands of lights in memory of their daughter. But that tradition will soon come to an end.

They call it the "Christmas House in Glen Cove." Many people come to see the house, which is decked out with lights, statuses, a Ferris wheel and of course, Santa.

Making people happy has been the goal for Bob and Linda Taylor, but that hasn’t been their only goal. They have been putting on this light show for 23 years and they do it in honor of their daughter.

“I lost my daughter in a plane crash 23 years ago. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. So, we dedicate this to her every year," Bob said.

It takes three months to put the spectacular light show on. It also takes another three months to put the lights away and the light show’s not cheap. The Taylors' light bill for December is about $2,000.

But all this joy is coming to an end this year. They said it’s not about the money. The Taylors said they are getting too old to climb up and down ladders to decorate the house.

The house is located in the 800 block of Glen Cove Road in Vallejo. It will be open to the public until New Year’s Eve.

For more information, visit Christmas House’s Facebook page.

Cheryl Hurd has the full story in the video above.