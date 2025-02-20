Vallejo City Unified School District to close 2 schools

The Vallejo City Unified School District board voted to close two schools on Wednesday.

The district said that they will shut down Mare Island Health and Fitness Academy and Loma Vista Environmental Science Academy at the end of this school year.

The decision comes as the district faces a $36 million budget deficit.

The board has approved nearly $13 million in budget cuts for next year, which will include layoffs.

The president of the school board said that declining enrollment and a shrinking budget played a role in their decision.