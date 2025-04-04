Meet the Vallejo hip-hop artist behind the 2025 Giants anthem

Vallejo native LaRussell, an independent hip-hop artist, is the man behind the San Francisco Giants’ anthem this season, "Nothing Like It."
LaRussell said he and his Good Compenny crew wrote the song in about five minutes and sent it back to the Giants, who approved it as their anthem for the upcoming season, playing off the club's brand since 2023.
Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.
