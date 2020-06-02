Vallejo PD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Authorities in Vallejo are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning that also involved a high-speed chase of suspected looters, according to the police department.

The shooting occurred at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Redwood Street in Vallejo following reports of looting at a local Walgreens drug store, police said.

When officers confronted the suspected looters, one suspect tried to flee the scene in a vehicle and rammed an unmarked police vehicle, prompting officers to fire shots at the suspect, officials said. It was not clear if the suspect was hit.

The suspect vehicle sped away, sparking a high-speed chase that ended in Rodeo, where the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office and the Vallejo Police Department's Detective Division are conducting a joint criminal investigation, police said.

The case also is being monitored by the Vallejo PD’s Professional Standards Unit.

Chief Shawny Williams will provide details about the incident in the coming days, police said.

In an unrelated incident, just down the street from the Walgreens, law enforcement chased two other looting suspects, hitting speeds of 100 mph. The chase went north towards American Canyon, back through Vallejo then south into Contra Costa County, officials said.

The suspect vehicle overturned on westbound Highway 4, a couple miles west of the Cummings Skyway, where two men were taken into custody.