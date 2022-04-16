Vallejo

Vallejo Police Investigate City's Ninth Homicide of the Year

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Police are investigating a shooting that has resulted in the city's ninth homicide of the year, the department announced on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 12:19 a.m. in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane. According to the VPD, the victim at that time, a 21-year-old male from Oakland, was being transported by a private vehicle to the hospital.

Officers went to the hospital to investigate and located a crime scene in the 100 block of Maher Court, they said. The shooting victim died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

