Vallejo Police Looking For Hit-and-Run Suspect

Vallejo police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run on Monday that sent an 85-year-old man to a hospital, police said.

Someone called police at 9:07 a.m. Monday to report an injury collision in the 400 block of Redwood Street.

When officers arrived they found that a 1980 Plymouth Arrow pickup had hit a man crossing the road in a wheelchair.

Police said they learned that the driver of the truck got out of the vehicle briefly and then left before providing any contact information or waiting for police to get there.

Officers had the truck impounded. The victim, a Vallejo resident, was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Anyone who knows the identity of the driver of the truck is asked to call the Police Department's traffic division at (707) 648-4329. Refer to case No. 19-15506.