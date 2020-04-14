Vallejo Police Seek Shoplifting Suspect Who Coughed on Employees

Vallejo police are asking for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who eluded capture by coughing at security guards at a store on Friday.

The woman was seen allegedly taking the items past the store exit and not making any attempt to pay for them in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane at about 6 p.m., police said.

Uniformed and plainclothes employees attempted to contact the woman outside the store. At that point, police said the suspect, despite not showing any symptoms previously, started coughing in their faces.

Both of the employees backed away for their safety, and the woman ran away into a waiting getaway car, police said.

Anyone with information on the case, or who recognizes the suspect, is asked to call Vallejo police Detective Terry Schillinger at 707-648-4278.