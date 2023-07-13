Vallejo sneaker store burglarized

A Vallejo business owner is trying to regroup after someone broke into the store he just opened, stealing nearly his entire inventory of high end sneakers, jewelry and other items.

“It’s super been a dream of mine, trying to infuse the music culture with the collectibles and the trading and sneakers, art. I’ve been a rapper here in Vallejo since I was 20,” said business owner Mike Rosenthal.

Rosenthal’s lifelong dream was shattered early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows someone smashing their way into Grills Gone Wild and Entheloop Hobby Shop and cleared out all the store’s merchandise. This includes collectible sneakers, skateboards and custom jewelry.

“I feel like I’m violating, I’m violating. I’m sad. I’m disappointed. I’m upset,” Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal and his nephew just opened up the shop less than three months ago. It quickly became a safe space for young people to hang out and access hard to find items that represent the hip hop culture.

“I’m just trying to do something for the kids in my community. There’s nowhere for them to go now. Vallejo has been dry for like, since Mare Island closed really,” he said.

Now, the shelves are bare. The thieves made off with more than $150,000 in merchandise.

