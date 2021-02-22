crime

Vallejo Store Owner Shot During Robbery Up and Walking in Hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

A beloved Vallejo store owner who was shot during a robbery last week is back on his feet and walking as he continues to recover.

A video shared on a GoFundMe page for Marc Quidit showed the Dollar Plus & Party Supplies store owner, who was reportedly shot several times in the lower body, taking steps at a hospital with some help from a walker.

"Honey, did you see that?" Quidit can be heard saying in the video. "I can go back to work next week."

Quidit was listed in critical condition following the Tuesday night shooting. But according to the GoFundMe page, he started physical therapy just days later and has progressed from walking 40 feet to 100 feet.

The GoFundMe effort for Quidit has raised roughly $80,000.

