Car set on fire, business burglarized in Oakland

Oakland police were kept busy Tuesday night responding to various crimes, including vandalism and burglary, the department said.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and International Boulevard. While police worked at the scene, several people threw objects at officers, police said. The objects damaged a marked police vehicle, but no officers were injured.

At least one person at the same scene set a vehicle involved in the crash on fire, police said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze while officers stayed at the scene to keep it under control.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a burglary call at a business along the 3400 block of International Boulevard, police said. Dozens of people were outside on the street while about 30 were inside the business.

One person found to be in possession of stolen merchandise and a burglary tool was arrested, police said.

The crimes occurred as unrest over immigration enforcement activities continues across the country.

In a statement, Oakland police said they were "actively monitoring situations nationwide," adding that their department "does not enforce or assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in enforcing civil immigration law violations."

"OPD is committed to providing safe spaces for individuals to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights," police stated. "Let it be clear: OPD will not tolerate acts of violence, property destruction, or any other criminal behavior in our community."

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee echoed the police department in a statement.

"Looting and violence in any form or the destruction of property will not be tolerated in the city of Oakland," she stated. "To the business owners, we are committed to accountability, safety and protecting the well-being of our communities. Our commitment to peaceful protest does not extend to rioting, or the destruction of property. Thank you to everyone who gathered peacefully last night at Fruitvale Plaza, as we stood in solidarity with our immigrant community. Your voices and respect for one another demonstrated the true spirit of our city."