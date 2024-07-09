Police investigate vandalism incidents at Oakland's Chabad Center as possible hate crimes

Oakland police are investigating instances of vandalism at a local Jewish center as possible hate crimes, the department said Monday.

On June 21 and then last Saturday, an unknown suspect or suspects were seen throwing a large object through the window of the Chabad Jewish Center of Oakland in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Avenue, Rabbi Dovid Labkowski said.

Officers have been in contact with Labkowski and are actively investigating the crimes, police said.

According to a page on the center's website addressing the recent instances of vandalism, the center aims to raise $20,000 to replace its bullet-resistant glass windows. The page also attached photos of two cement blocks and cracks in the center's windows.

Oakland police have asked those who may have any information about the vandalism to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3951. Police also said those with any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation should send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.