Vandals Target Former Home of Santa Rosa Police Officer After Testimony in Derek Chauvin Trial

Santa Rosa police say a bizarre crime in the area is related to the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Police are trying to figure out who threw blood and a pig’s head on the front porch of the home previously owned by Santa Rosa police officer Barry Brodd.

The incident happened early Saturday morning.

According to Santa Rosa police, the current homeowners called dispatchers after they were awakened by a group of vandals who threw a pig’s head on their front porch and splattered blood on the front of their house.

Police said the vandals were all dressed in black and ran away as the victim called the police.

Brodd, who has since moved out of the city recently testified for the defense of Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro issued a statement following Brodd’s testimony during the Derek Chauvin trial, making clear that “Mr. Brodd’s comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department."